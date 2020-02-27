alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €17.10 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) received a €17.10 ($19.88) target price from equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AOX. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($22.67) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €18.30 ($21.28) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €17.44 ($20.27).

Get alstria office REIT alerts:

Shares of AOX stock opened at €17.72 ($20.60) on Thursday. alstria office REIT has a 12 month low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a 12 month high of €15.24 ($17.72). The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €17.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €16.50.

alstria office REIT Company Profile

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.