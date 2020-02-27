alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €17.50 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) received a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.24% from the stock’s current price.

AOX has been the subject of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €16.20 ($18.84) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($22.67) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.67) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. alstria office REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €17.44 ($20.27).

Get alstria office REIT alerts:

AOX opened at €17.72 ($20.60) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion and a PE ratio of 5.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €17.88 and a 200-day moving average of €16.50. alstria office REIT has a 52-week low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a 52-week high of €15.24 ($17.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68.

alstria office REIT Company Profile

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.