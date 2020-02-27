alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €19.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) has been assigned a €19.50 ($22.67) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €16.20 ($18.84) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($22.67) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. alstria office REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €17.44 ($20.27).

Shares of AOX stock opened at €17.72 ($20.60) on Thursday. alstria office REIT has a fifty-two week low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a fifty-two week high of €15.24 ($17.72). The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €17.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of €16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

