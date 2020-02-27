Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) Major Shareholder Buys $2,275,534.80 in Stock

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 246,270 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,275,534.80. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 208,229 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,980,257.79.

Shares of ALTG stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $9.24. 528,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,646. Alta Equipment Group has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $10.80.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. is a blank check company, which engages purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 30, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

