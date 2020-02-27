Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 72.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,055 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543,287 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,215 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,535,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,370 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3,545.4% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,286,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,496 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,300,000. 55.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.30. The company had a trading volume of 13,874,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,206,724. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.38 billion, a PE ratio of -55.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MO. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.19.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

