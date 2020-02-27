AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) Major Shareholder Buys $298,440.00 in Stock

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $298,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 8,000 shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $75,440.00.

On Friday, January 24th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 34,000 shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $325,720.00.

NASDAQ AMAG traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $7.54. The stock had a trading volume of 774,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.92. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $15.20. The company has a market cap of $270.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.50.

AMAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,146 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,899 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,514 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,189 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

