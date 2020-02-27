Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,450 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,879 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.7% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 4,009 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,504,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,805,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at $6,332,559.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN traded down $95.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,884.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,089,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,682,945. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,985.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1,833.29. The company has a market cap of $938.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,586.57 and a 1 year high of $2,185.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective (up from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

