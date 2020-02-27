Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Decreased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,304 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9,541 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.4% of TCW Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $305,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 166.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $95.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,884.30. 8,068,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,682,945. The stock has a market cap of $938.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.89, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,586.57 and a twelve month high of $2,185.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,985.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,833.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price (up from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Edward Jones upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 target price (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

