Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Decreased by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.0% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $46,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price target (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price target (up from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,319.76.

AMZN stock traded down $95.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,884.30. The company had a trading volume of 8,068,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,682,945. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,586.57 and a 52 week high of $2,185.95. The company has a market cap of $938.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.89, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,985.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1,833.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total value of $7,652,615.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,500,939.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.