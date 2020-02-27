Ambrosus 24 Hour Volume Reaches $411,014.00 (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 27th. During the last week, Ambrosus has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar. One Ambrosus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gatecoin, RightBTC and HitBTC. Ambrosus has a market cap of $2.37 million and $411,014.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ambrosus Token Profile

Ambrosus was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 361,477,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,590,975 tokens. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com.

Ambrosus Token Trading

Ambrosus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinrail, Kucoin, RightBTC, Mercatox, Binance, HitBTC, IDEX and Gatecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

