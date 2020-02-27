Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of Amc Networks worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Amc Networks by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Amc Networks by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Amc Networks by 152.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Amc Networks by 3.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Amc Networks by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMCX. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Amc Networks from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amc Networks from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Amc Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Shares of AMCX stock traded down $1.98 on Thursday, hitting $28.47. The stock had a trading volume of 33,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.20 and its 200-day moving average is $42.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Amc Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $28.37 and a 52-week high of $68.42.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $785.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.85 million. Amc Networks had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 106.13%. Amc Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amc Networks Inc will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

