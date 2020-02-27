Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Imperial Capital

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Imperial Capital from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has an “inline” rating on the stock. Imperial Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMCX. Zacks Investment Research raised Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Amc Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.96 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Amc Networks from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amc Networks from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Amc Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

AMCX stock opened at $30.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.81. Amc Networks has a twelve month low of $28.37 and a twelve month high of $68.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $785.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.85 million. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 106.13% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amc Networks will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amc Networks in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Amc Networks by 1,858.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amc Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Amc Networks by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amc Networks by 1,992.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

