Amc Networks Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,187 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,163% compared to the average daily volume of 94 call options.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. Man Group plc grew its stake in Amc Networks by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 477,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,846,000 after purchasing an additional 230,783 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Amc Networks by 346.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 186,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 144,570 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Amc Networks by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 370,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,648,000 after purchasing an additional 124,472 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Amc Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $3,491,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Amc Networks by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,743,000 after purchasing an additional 74,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $30.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.92. Amc Networks has a 1 year low of $28.37 and a 1 year high of $68.42.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $785.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.85 million. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 106.13% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amc Networks will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMCX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amc Networks from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Amc Networks from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

About Amc Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

