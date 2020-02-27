America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 170,700 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the January 30th total of 135,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 105,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

ATAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded America First Multifamily Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded America First Multifamily Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded America First Multifamily Investors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of America First Multifamily Investors stock opened at $7.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.70. America First Multifamily Investors has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $8.18. The company has a market capitalization of $470.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

