America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01, Zacks reports. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 47.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter.

ATAX stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.37. The company had a trading volume of 312,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,446. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.34. America First Multifamily Investors has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $8.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded America First Multifamily Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet cut America First Multifamily Investors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded America First Multifamily Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

