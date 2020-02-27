American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 389,418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,417 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.35% of American Axle & Manufact. worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,865,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $215,209,000 after buying an additional 389,512 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 10.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,340,000 after buying an additional 201,300 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 9,813.7% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 147,714 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 146,224 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufact. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 307,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lowered shares of American Axle & Manufact. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

American Axle & Manufact. stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.23. The stock had a trading volume of 788,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,800. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.92. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $738.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.35.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

