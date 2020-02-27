American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,475,731 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,022,654 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.88% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $95,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 35.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,521,904 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,905,000 after purchasing an additional 665,256 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,340,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $343,758,000 after buying an additional 567,714 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 123,623 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 16,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,680 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 16,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEO. Barclays began coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen lowered American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of AEO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,145,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081,112. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average of $15.30. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

