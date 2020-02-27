American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Price Target Cut to $30.00

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.03% from the stock’s previous close.

AEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

NYSE AEL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.75. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.33. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John M. Matovina sold 15,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $467,351.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,086 shares in the company, valued at $7,025,919.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,900 shares of company stock worth $1,167,244. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,042,000 after purchasing an additional 31,099 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,567,621,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $562,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

