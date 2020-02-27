American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.17-1.21 for the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an equal weight rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.90.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

AMH stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.68. 2,276,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,190. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 95.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.58.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.