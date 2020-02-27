American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the January 30th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANAT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in American National Insurance by 508.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,114,000 after buying an additional 54,795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in American National Insurance by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,291,000 after buying an additional 46,265 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in American National Insurance by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 152,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,905,000 after buying an additional 23,611 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of American National Insurance by 131.8% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 37,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 21,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of American National Insurance by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,477,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American National Insurance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAT opened at $103.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.65. American National Insurance has a 52 week low of $103.72 and a 52 week high of $150.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.57 and a 200 day moving average of $116.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of American National Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

American National Insurance Company Profile

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for American National Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.