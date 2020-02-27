American Outdoor Brands (AOBC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. American Outdoor Brands has set its Q3 guidance at $0.20-0.24 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $0.76-0.84 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $154.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect American Outdoor Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AOBC stock opened at $10.32 on Thursday. American Outdoor Brands has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The firm has a market cap of $568.23 million, a PE ratio of 172.00 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Several analysts recently commented on AOBC shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a target price (up from ) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. American Outdoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

