American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Given Media Impact Score of -3.67

News coverage about American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) has trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. American Public Education earned a media sentiment score of -3.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APEI. BidaskClub raised shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Public Education presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

APEI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.69. 2,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,038. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.91. The company has a market cap of $364.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.98. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $21.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

