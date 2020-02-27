American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) Short Interest Update

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the January 30th total of 13,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AREC opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56. American Resources has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $4.94.

Get American Resources alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of American Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

About American Resources

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and selling of metallurgical coal and pulverized coal injection for the steel making process. The company also provides high-BTU, low sulfur, and low moisture bituminous coal used for various industries, including industrial customers; and specialty products and thermal coal that is used for electricity generation.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.