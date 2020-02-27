American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Short Interest Update

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 212,900 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the January 30th total of 260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of AMSWA opened at $17.05 on Thursday. American Software has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $19.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.34. The stock has a market cap of $601.98 million, a PE ratio of 68.20 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.14%.

In other American Software news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 18,000 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $338,760.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President H Allan Dow sold 7,421 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $112,279.73. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 63,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,889.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,904 shares of company stock worth $522,318 in the last three months. 11.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Software by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 419,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 24,938 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of American Software by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of American Software by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of American Software by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,304,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,405,000 after acquiring an additional 165,957 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMSWA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. American Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.18.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

