AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,470 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of AmeriCold Realty Trust worth $6,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $841,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 29,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 313,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,983,000 after purchasing an additional 30,688 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $47,054.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,757.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,651,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,293. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $27.96 and a twelve month high of $40.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.34 and a 200-day moving average of $36.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Several brokerages recently commented on COLD. Berenberg Bank cut AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.50 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.38.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

