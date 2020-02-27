Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $240.35.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from to in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

In other news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CLS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $214.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.20. The firm has a market cap of $124.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.12. Amgen has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

