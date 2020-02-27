Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Lowered by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 3.7% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $48,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.23.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded down $11.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $203.50. 4,069,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,461,385. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.35. The firm has a market cap of $124.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. Amgen’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

