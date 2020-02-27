Amino Technologies Plc (LON:AMO) Increases Dividend to GBX 5.64 Per Share

Amino Technologies Plc (LON:AMO) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.64 ($0.07) per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This is a boost from Amino Technologies’s previous dividend of $1.68. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

AMO stock traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 128.50 ($1.69). The company had a trading volume of 206,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,314. Amino Technologies has a 1 year low of GBX 76 ($1.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 155 ($2.04). The company has a market capitalization of $97.70 million and a P/E ratio of 8.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 144.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 123.16.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Amino Technologies in a research note on Thursday.

Amino Technologies Company Profile

Amino Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops Internet Protocol television (IPTV) software technologies and hardware platforms worldwide. The company's products enable the delivery of digital programming and interactivity over IP networks. It provides ENABLE, a virtual STB software that solves the legacy problems of operators to launch modern, virtualized, consumer-centric UX, and video services.

