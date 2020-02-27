Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) Short Interest Update

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the January 30th total of 5,420,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

AMRX stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $3.79. 1,919,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,290. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.76.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a positive return on equity of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRX. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 317.4% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 16,213,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,019,000 after buying an additional 12,328,767 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,270,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,944,000 after purchasing an additional 424,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 295,959 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,322,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after acquiring an additional 787,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,784,000. 33.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Leerink Swann downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

