Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Given New $5.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target indicates a potential upside of 26.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.20.

Shares of AMRX stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.94. 96,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,327. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $14.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average of $3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -1.52, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.76.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a positive return on equity of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. 33.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

