Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Reaches $1.19

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $2.72 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ampleforth has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. One Ampleforth token can currently be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00013406 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and Ethfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00048668 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00496935 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.52 or 0.06433504 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00062685 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005455 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00028156 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011288 BTC.

Ampleforth Token Profile

Ampleforth (CRYPTO:AMPL) is a token. It launched on June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 9,326,102 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,288,248 tokens. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#.

Ampleforth Token Trading

Ampleforth can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

