Analysts Anticipate Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.73. Canadian Solar reported earnings per share of $1.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Canadian Solar.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSIQ. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,993 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,369 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 32,345 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $21.67 on Thursday. Canadian Solar has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $25.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.10.

Canadian Solar announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the solar energy provider to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

