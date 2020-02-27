Analysts Anticipate Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) to report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.20. Franklin Electric reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.29. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Franklin Electric.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $320.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.53 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

FELE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research dropped their target price on Franklin Electric to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In other news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $109,751.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,486.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven William Aikman sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $61,686.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,688.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,561 shares of company stock valued at $779,837. 2.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FELE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,141,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,711,000 after purchasing an additional 30,506 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $550,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 18,501 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $56.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.27. Franklin Electric has a 52-week low of $42.87 and a 52-week high of $61.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

