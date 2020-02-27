Analysts Anticipate Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $12.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Jiayin Group an industry rank of 112 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Jiayin Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ JFIN opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.30. The company has a market cap of $170.13 million and a P/E ratio of 7.23. Jiayin Group has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $22.50.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $71.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Jiayin Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jiayin Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

