Analysts Anticipate Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) will report $1.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.13 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation posted sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year sales of $4.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $5.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.62.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $33.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.82. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $40.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 11.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,280,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $403,290,000 after buying an additional 319,842 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth $1,447,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 146,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth $501,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 16.7% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 63,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

