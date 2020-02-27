Analysts Anticipate Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) to Announce $0.55 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) to post earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.57. Level One Bancorp reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Level One Bancorp.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LEVL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Level One Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

NASDAQ:LEVL traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.12. 6,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,234. Level One Bancorp has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $26.69. The company has a market capitalization of $192.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In related news, Director Jacob W. Haas purchased 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.13 per share, for a total transaction of $53,254.91. Also, Director James L. Bellinson purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,760.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,000 shares of company stock worth $347,800. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.53% of the company’s stock.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

