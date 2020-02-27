Analysts Anticipate Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $59.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to post sales of $59.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.26 million and the highest is $61.21 million. Main Street Capital reported sales of $59.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year sales of $241.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $237.99 million to $243.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $249.64 million, with estimates ranging from $231.68 million to $265.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Main Street Capital.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

MAIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 704,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,367,000 after acquiring an additional 60,993 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 397,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,803,000 after acquiring an additional 17,394 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 312,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,468,000 after acquiring an additional 35,783 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 168,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,278,000 after acquiring an additional 31,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 1.4% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 157,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAIN opened at $40.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $36.46 and a 1-year high of $45.10.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Main Street Capital (MAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.