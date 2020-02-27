Analysts Anticipate RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $292.94 Million

Analysts expect that RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) will report $292.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RadNet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $292.25 million and the highest is $293.63 million. RadNet reported sales of $257.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RadNet.

RDNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Sidoti upped their target price on shares of RadNet from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. RadNet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

In related news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $195,386.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 532,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,078,513.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDNT. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RadNet by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of RadNet by 8,824.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT opened at $22.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. RadNet has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $23.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.82.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

