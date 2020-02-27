Analysts Anticipate Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to Announce $0.69 EPS

Analysts expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Steel Dynamics posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STLD shares. BidaskClub raised Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Longbow Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Steel Dynamics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $5,245,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 39.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 28,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.89. 2,370,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $38.35. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.83.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.84%.

Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

