Analysts Anticipate Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $887.99 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will announce sales of $887.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Terex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $895.00 million and the lowest is $874.30 million. Terex reported sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terex will report full year sales of $3.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. Terex had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 27.17%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 target price on shares of Terex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Terex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.07.

Terex stock opened at $22.61 on Thursday. Terex has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $35.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.54%.

In other news, CFO John D. Sheehan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $238,200.00. Also, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 4,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $148,713.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,114.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 20,067 shares of company stock worth $477,105 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Terex by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Terex by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

