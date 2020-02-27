Analysts Anticipate TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) will announce $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TiVo’s earnings. TiVo posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TiVo will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.07 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TiVo.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. TiVo had a positive return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 61.38%. The company had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BWS Financial downgraded TiVo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of TiVo in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of TIVO traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,150,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,862. TiVo has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.87. The company has a market capitalization of $999.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TiVo by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 44,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of TiVo by 5.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of TiVo by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TiVo by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of TiVo by 1.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 261,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

