Analysts Anticipate Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) will post sales of $2.22 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Wipro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.21 billion. Wipro reported sales of $2.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wipro will report full-year sales of $8.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.53 billion to $8.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.81 billion to $9.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wipro.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Wipro in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $3.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wipro by 4.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Wipro by 18.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wipro by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Wipro by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 10,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Wipro by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 130,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 10,532 shares in the last quarter. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $3.64 on Thursday. Wipro has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.55.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

