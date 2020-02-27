Analysts Expect Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $25.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Apollo Medical an industry rank of 149 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

AMEH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of AMEH opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Apollo Medical has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.27 million, a P/E ratio of 163.20, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of -0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average of $17.53.

In other Apollo Medical news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied acquired 18,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $340,376.04. Insiders bought 220,458 shares of company stock worth $3,990,610 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMEH. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the third quarter worth about $509,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the third quarter worth about $526,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the third quarter worth about $387,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 189.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 498,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,778,000 after buying an additional 326,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 338.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 32,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

