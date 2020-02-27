Analysts Expect Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) to Post $0.43 EPS

Brokerages expect that Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Colfax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.47. Colfax reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Colfax will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Colfax had a negative net margin of 14.45% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $888.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Colfax from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Colfax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. CIBC upgraded Colfax to an “outperformer” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $822,158.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,489,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,093,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,064,000 after buying an additional 24,638 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,893,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,098,000 after buying an additional 153,362 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,533,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,178,000 after buying an additional 136,461 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,756,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,900,000 after buying an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,286,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,802,000 after buying an additional 209,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFX traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,017,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,674. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average of $32.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.62. Colfax has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

