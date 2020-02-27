Analysts Expect Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) to Post $0.07 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Natural Gas Services Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Natural Gas Services Group reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natural Gas Services Group will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Natural Gas Services Group.

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

NGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 8,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NGS traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 90,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,279. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.61 million, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.31. Natural Gas Services Group has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $19.22.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,572 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 398,765 horsepower.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Natural Gas Services Group (NGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.