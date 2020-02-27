Analysts Expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $174.67 Million

Brokerages forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) will report $174.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $175.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $173.88 million. Star Bulk Carriers reported sales of $166.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full-year sales of $906.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $849.55 million to $962.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $929.88 million, with estimates ranging from $857.85 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Star Bulk Carriers.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBLK shares. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Pareto Securities cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Star Bulk Carriers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 423,058 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 67,317 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,708,000. J. Goldman & Co LP grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 337,023 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 58,585 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 3,942.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 46,816 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 45,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 72,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.96 million, a PE ratio of -40.05 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average is $10.28. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $12.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.