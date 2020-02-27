Analysts Expect Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will announce sales of $1.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zogenix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $2.30 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full year sales of $2.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 million to $4.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $49.42 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $95.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zogenix.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zogenix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.55.

In related news, CFO Michael P. Smith sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $1,165,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,107.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Breitmeyer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $312,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,725 shares of company stock worth $3,191,210 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zogenix by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,709,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,358,000 after purchasing an additional 445,000 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP grew its stake in Zogenix by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 1,598,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,986,000 after acquiring an additional 173,804 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zogenix by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 947,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,955,000 after acquiring an additional 12,517 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC grew its stake in Zogenix by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 887,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,263,000 after acquiring an additional 141,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zogenix by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,921,000 after acquiring an additional 33,205 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ZGNX stock opened at $26.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.01. Zogenix has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $57.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.48.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

