Analysts Issue Forecasts for Centennial Resource Development Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Centennial Resource Development in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lowered Centennial Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Centennial Resource Development presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.35.

Centennial Resource Development stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.15. 268,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,807,100. Centennial Resource Development has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $10.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $633.74 million, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.11.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.01 million. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

