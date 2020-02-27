Analysts Offer Predictions for Intersect ENT Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:XENT)

Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intersect ENT in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Intersect ENT’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.78) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intersect ENT from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $21.00 price objective on Intersect ENT and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intersect ENT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.82.

Shares of XENT opened at $23.03 on Thursday. Intersect ENT has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $35.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.97. The firm has a market cap of $743.75 million, a PE ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 37.10% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. Intersect ENT’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Intersect ENT by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Intersect ENT by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Intersect ENT by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Intersect ENT by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

