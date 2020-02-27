Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 27th (ABF, BNZL, CNA, DGE, DLN, GFS, HSTG, MGGT, MRW, PFC)

Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, February 27th:

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 2,700 ($35.52). Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector performer rating on the stock.

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its target price cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 3,125 ($41.11) to GBX 3,065 ($40.32). Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,650 ($21.70) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36). Berenberg Bank currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Centrica (LON:CNA) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 83 ($1.09) to GBX 86 ($1.13). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,720 ($35.78) to GBX 2,870 ($37.75). Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Derwent London (LON:DLN) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 3,600 ($47.36). Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

G4S (LON:GFS) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 210 ($2.76). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 211 ($2.78) to GBX 205 ($2.70). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Meggitt (LON:MGGT) had its price target cut by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 799 ($10.51) to GBX 682 ($8.97). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Meggitt (LON:MGGT) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 500 ($6.58). Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 175 ($2.30). Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Petrofac (LON:PFC) had its target price trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 483 ($6.35) to GBX 433 ($5.70). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Petrofac (LON:PFC) had its price target reduced by HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 365 ($4.80). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 260 ($3.42). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 4,450 ($58.54) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88). Deutsche Bank AG currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 445 ($5.85) to GBX 505 ($6.64). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DS Smith (LON:SMDS) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 400 ($5.26). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Serco Group (LON:SRP) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.37). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SSP Group (LON:SSPG) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 735 ($9.67) to GBX 670 ($8.81). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SSP Group (LON:SSPG) had its price target trimmed by Kepler Capital Markets from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 650 ($8.55). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

UNITE Group (LON:UTG) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,320 ($17.36). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

William Hill (LON:WMH) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 210 ($2.76). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

WPP (LON:WPP) had its price target cut by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 1,160 ($15.26) to GBX 1,045 ($13.75). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

